South Jersey bakery sells "Whoever vs. Who Cares" Super Bowl party cakes for Eagles fans

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- A bakery in Mount Laurel has gotten creative to sell Super Bowl-themed cakes. General manager Jen Mulcahey said last year when the Eagles were playing in the big game, they easily sold lots of celebratory cakes.

This year, they knew it would take some innovation.

First, they polled their customers on Facebook and asked who people were rooting for – the Chiefs, the 49ers, or "who cares." The winner, at 51% of the votes? "Who cares."

"I think a lot of people are just kind of like 'whatever' about it," Mulcahey said.

The team at Gallo's Bakery used that to their advantage. The phrase "whoever vs. who cares" has now been decorated on green-frosted cakes that also feature the Eagles logo.

Eva Andersen

Friday, Roseann Mancini, who lives near the bakery, bought one as soon as she saw it. She is headed to a Super Bowl party hosted by Eagles fans.

"So get the one on 'who cares!'" Mancini said.

There are also several cakes featuring Philly favorite Jason Kelce, decorated with the phrase, "No one likes us, we don't care," from Kelce's famous 2018 Super Bowl Parade speech.

Eva Andersen

The team at Gallo's soon quickly learned who else could help them push product.

"Ironically, the first order we had for the Super Bowl was a Swiftie cake, so we were like, we really kind of got to jump on this," Mulcahey said.

They now offer a series of Taylor Swift-themed cakes, including one bearing her mug, saying "Chief Swiftie."

Eva Andersen

Several different designs say, "Go Taylor's Boyfriend," with one even picturing a cartoon Travis Kelce doing the splits.

Eva Andersen

"A lot of people are going to surprise their daughters with these little cakes," Mulcahey said.

Last but not least, there's a cake that's a mash-up between Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift: a shirtless picture of Jason Kelce with a play on one of Taylor Swift's most famous song lyrics, "He's cheer captain and I'm on the bleachers."

Eva Andersen

Mulcahey said that one is selling the best. There's still time for you to place your order too! Gallo's will accept Super Bowl cake orders through 4 p.m. on Sunday.