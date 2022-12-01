Sounds of Bravo Brass prepare for two weekend performances

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The sounds of Bravo Brass are from the all-brass ensemble of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute. The student-musicians are busy rehearsing ahead of two performances this weekend.

The year-round brass ensemble in the Philadelphia area is one of only three in the country.

"Bravo Brass is the brass ensemble program of PYO Music Institute and the program has been in existence for 25 years," Paul Bryan, director and conductor of PYOMI Bravo Brass said. "Last year we celebrated the 25th anniversary of the program. So this is year 26, and we have 20 young musicians from eight through 12th grade in the ensemble this year. From all over the Philadelphia area, outside of Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware. And we rehearse once a week, we present concerts in December, March, and May."

One of the alums of the PYOMI, Ehren Valmé, is also composing a piece for this weekend's shows.

"I remember being a young brass player and sitting down playing the first notes. We were sitting down playing a piece by Leroy Anderson around this time of the year and it was absolutely thrilling," said Valmé a composer and trombonist.

Coming back as composer, Valmé is collaborating with Bryan to bring the ensemble in front of an audience this weekend.

"As a composer it's really fascinating, I like to think of it as kind of tailoring a work for a mentor that I really respect and admire. I'm really excited to see how the performances unfold," Valmé said.

"As a director it's really a wonderful opportunity to present our students with music that has just been written, and even more special, music that has been written for them," Bryan said.

General admission tickets are $15 according to the release and students under 18 are free. You can buy tickets online for Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mark's Church.

For more information you can call 215-545-0502 or visit the PYO Music website.