WWE star Sonya Deville arrested for gun charge in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A WWE star was arrested in Atlantic City for possession of a handgun, police say.

Authorities charged Daria Berenato, aka Sonya Deville, for unlawful possession of a weapon at Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa on Feb. 19.

Deville, 29, is a native of Shamong, New Jersey in Burlington County and went to Seneca High School.

Police were called to the Borgata on Feb. 19 for a report of a valet employee discovering a handgun in a vehicle that has been valet parked.

Deville admitted to being the owner of the handgun and provided officers with a permit to carry. But it was from out of state and not valid in New Jersey, police say.

Deville was taken into custody without incident and released on a summons pending a future court date.