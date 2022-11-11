Watch CBS News
Some Veterans Day events postponed due to weather

By Jasmine Payoute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The remnants of Nicole are impacting Veterans Day plans in the Philadelphia region. Several Veterans Day events have been postponed or moved due to inclement weather. 

The Veterans Memorial at Front and Spruce Streets in Penn's Landing has been rescheduled to Sunday, but the police department firing squad is still set to render honors starting at 11 a.m. 

Here's a look at some other events that were changed because of the weather. 

In Media, their annual Delaware County Veterans parade was set to take place at 11 a.m. following the traditional route on State Street from Edgemont to Orange Street in Media. 

But, due to the rain, organizers moved the celebration to the Town House in Media. 

Elected officials include Senator Bob Casey. Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, State Senator Kearney and several other officials are expected to still be there.

 In Washington Square, the Veterans Day event set to happen Friday will take place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9 am.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 8:20 AM

