Some new millionaires in our region after Powerball drawing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Powerball continues to grow because no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night's $700 million drawing.

However, there are a handful of new millionaires across the country, including in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. So, be sure to check your tickets.

The winning numbers were 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and the Powerball was 10. More information are available on the Powerball website.

The next drawing is Monday night, and it is estimated to be worth a whopping $747 million.

The cash option for that jackpot would be around $403 million.