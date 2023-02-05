Watch CBS News
Local News

Some new millionaires in our region after Powerball drawing

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Some new millionaires in our region after Powerball drawing
Some new millionaires in our region after Powerball drawing 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Powerball continues to grow because no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night's $700 million drawing.    

However, there are a handful of new millionaires across the country, including in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. So, be sure to check your tickets.

The winning numbers were 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and the Powerball was 10. More information are available on the Powerball website.

The next drawing is Monday night, and it is estimated to be worth a whopping $747 million.

The cash option for that jackpot would be around $403 million.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 7:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.