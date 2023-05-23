Some are concerned about the potential violence this Memorial Day Weekend

Some worried about ATVs in Philadelphia over holiday weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's so much to do in Philadelphia over the long Memorial Day weekend. But some are worried about violence and ATVs that we often see take over the streets.

With the warm weather, more people will be outdoors.

The city will be bustling and Philadelphia police won't say how many officers will be on duty for the holiday weekend.

But there will be police on the streets watching for lawless behavior.

Some call Memorial Day weekend the unofficial start of summer.

And for some Philadelphians like Ralph Mac that includes cookouts at the park.

"People coming together having fun. Cookout in the park," Mac said.

But there's also concern this weekend for things like rowdy crowds of illegal ATVs and dirt bike street takeovers.

"In the parkway or on Broad Street," Mac said.

"It's kind of like a show on South Street they come and do their wheelies and stuff," Ezekiel Zagar said. "And it does scare people that aren't from here. I'm kind of used to it. It's a little loud."

"They're a nuisance but there are a lot of things in big cities that are nuisances. You kind of put up with it," Jim McElwain said.

Around the Memorial Day weekend Center City becomes a hotspot for riders drifting, doing doughnuts, and driving on sidewalks.

State Representative Amen Brown has been working with lawmakers in Harrisburg on legislation to confiscate bikes from riders who are breaking traffic laws.

"I get that riding these ATVs and dirt bikes is part of Philadelphia culture, but there's a time and place for it," Brown said. "The weather is getting nice. That's why all branches of government and law enforcement we need to work together to get heavy-handed on this issue."

Another concern is crime. Last year, Philadelphia had a violent Memorial Day weekend.

Philadelphia Police say 12 people were killed in the city.

Ahead of this holiday weekend, the department released this statement saying:

"It is prepared to respond to calls for service throughout the entire city. individuals can expect to see an increased police presence where crowds are expected."

"In Philadelphia, there's always a concern but I come out during the day and usually don't go out at night," Zagar said.

Come what may, many people are simply focused on what they can control. And that's enjoying their three-day weekend.

"You can't stay in and stuff happens no matter where you live," McElwain said.

"You got to watch your guard, but for the most part, Philadelphia in the right parts is safe," Mac said.

"I see families and the best side of people," Suzette said.

Many Philadelphia natives are optimistic that with all the events and activities around the city.

They're hopeful people will be less likely to start trouble.