Philadelphia-area eclipse chaser to travel far and wide to witness solar eclipse's path of totality

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Of the millions expected to watch Monday's solar eclipse, a small group of people are known as "eclipse chasers" who plan years in advance to travel to places located in an eclipse's path of totality.

Chris Orion, a Deptford resident, became an eclipse chaser after experiencing his first solar eclipse in August 2017 in Clemson, South Carolina.

"It was the most exciting, magical thing I've ever seen in my life. It was awe-inspiring," Orion said. "Something changes inside of you, and you want to see more and more eclipses."

Chasing Totality | Today @CBSPhiladelphia at 5:55 pm, the extraordinary lengths some Philadelphians are taking to ensure they experience a total solar eclipse next Monday. pic.twitter.com/zq6cUhUEIT — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) April 4, 2024

Orion plans to cross the border into Canada to watch this year's eclipse from Niagara Falls, which is in the path of totality — when the moon completely blocks out the sun.

"I'm really prepared for this. The only thing I need is good weather!" Orion said. "One cloud could really destroy everything!"

In case of bad weather, he booked a backup flight to Dallas to chase after the eclipse.

"I'm excited. I'm nervous," Orion said. "I could be traversing the entire country to try to catch this eclipse the day of."