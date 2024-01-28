NEXT Weather: Soggy Sunday with snow in the Poconos

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a pleasant Saturday with temperatures in the 50s and even a few peeks of sun, Sunday is shaping up to be almost the complete opposite of the first half of the weekend.

An area of low pressure tracking through the Ohio Valley will bring widespread rainfall to the entire Philadelphia area with the most steady and heavy rainfall expected through the first half of the day. Into the afternoon spotty showers will remain possible across much of the Delaware Valley into South Jersey, but as colder air drops south snow showers should be expected in the Poconos.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Monroe County from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday where up to one inch of snow will be possible through Sunday with also the possibility of up to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain accumulation. Slippery road conditions should be expected Sunday and into Monday morning.

Meanwhile, spotty showers will remain likely across the rest of the region Sunday afternoon as temperatures peak in the low-middle 40s. Rainfall totals Sunday are expected to range between 1-1.5 inches which shouldn't be enough to produce widespread flood concerns. Low-lying areas and those with poor drainage may experience some minor flooding especially across South Jersey and Delaware where rainfall totals could be a little higher.

Southeasterly winds ahead of the approaching low pressure system will, however, bring a threat for some coastal flooding along the southern New Jersey coast, Delaware Bay and southern Delaware River. A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for these areas late Sunday morning into the afternoon. Up to one-half foot of inundation above ground level will be possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Some roads may need to be closed briefly due to flooding. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

As the low pressure system transitions east of the region most of the precipitation will move out as drier and colder conditions rush in. The arrival of the colder air on the heels of the departing precipitation Sunday evening may be enough to mix in a few snowflakes with the rainfall, but there isn't expected to be enough to result in any accumulations in the Delaware Valley. That said, in addition to snowfall up to one inch in the Poconos a light and brief dusting of snow in portions of the Lehigh Valley cannot be completely ruled out.

Most of the precipitation will clear out of the region Monday morning as temperatures generally remain above freezing in the middle 30s. Some roadways may remain a little wet, but breezy conditions and drier air moving into the region should help dry the roads pretty quickly into the afternoon.

The weather for the upcoming week will then be relatively benign with seasonable conditions keeping high temperatures in the low-middle 40s and overnight low temperatures in the low and middle 30s.

Continue to check back with the CBS Philadelphia Next Weather Team as conditions evolve.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.