MLK Day: Montgomery County students step-up to help those in need

Methacton School District students start day off on right foot in service of others

Methacton School District students start day off on right foot in service of others

Methacton School District students start day off on right foot in service of others

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Students in the Methacton School District started their day off on the right foot – in service to those in need.

Dozens of students at Arcola Intermediate School were on a roll this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

They spent their morning stuffing, rolling, and carefully tying cozy palm-sized packages.

"Our whole purpose right now is that we're creating these little rolls filled with a sock that surrounds two snacks and we can deliver it to the homeless in our area," Eric Zhu, an 8th grader, said. "Because apparently, the one item that homeless really need right now are socks"

The Sock Roll challenge is a service project that was brought into the school by The Giving Tree, a local nonprofit dedicated to teaching children the merits of helping others while educating them on the social issues that impact their communities.

"So many individuals are suffering from the cold," Bridget Leary, of Giving Tree, said. "We can see that by the code blue shelters that pop up. We know that there is such a need, so we're just so happy to see the kids come together and take the time to make a sock roll for someone in need."

"In middle school, it's not always about the academics," Mark Mueller, a counselor at the Arcola Intermediate School, said. "It's also about the service component and the understanding that students are part of a wider community."

As the rolls were stacked 300 pairs high, students understood the meaning of this mountain.

"This one small thing can impact someone's life in such a significant way," Olu Omiyale, a 7th grader, said.

"Martin Luther King Jr. had always said that he always fought for like the fair for all races, right? And I feel like... no matter their race or gender or anything they're just working together to help people," Suh Yun Park, an 8th grader, said. "I think that makes it all special. I'm sure he would be smiling up there if he saw this happening."

The kids realized that these weren't just pairs of socks, but to use a phrase from Dr. King: "Stones of hope."