Winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.

A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.

Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.

Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain.

Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, South Jersey, and Delaware, this will be a rain event.

The rain showers will slowly develop between mid-morning and early afternoon. Up to a quarter of an inch of rain is expected before exiting the area later in the evening.

7 am - 10 am :

Light snow showers in NW parts of Lehigh Valley, Berks County and Poconos.

Scattered rain showers in western PA suburbs.

10 am – 3 pm:

Scattered rain showers spread across the remainder of the area. Up to a quarter inch of rain is expected.

Rain/snow mix continues in Lehigh Valley.

Accumulating wet snow continues in Poconos.

2 pm – 9 pm:

Rain showers across the entire area.

Wet snow or a rain-snow mix continues in Poconos.

For all of you winter and snow lovers, don't fret … there are several more chances for snow closer to Philadelphia as we enter an active weather pattern next week.

Colder air arrives and several winter storms cross the mid-Atlantic and northeast beginning late next week through into Christmas.

Will we see a White Christmas? Stay tuned!

The NEXT Weather team will keep you updated here, on-air at CBS 3 and streaming on CBSPhiladelphia.com