Sneak peek of 2022 Hero Thrill Show underway in Center City

By Vittoria Woodill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're in Philadelphia's Center City neighborhood Wednesday, you'll get a sneak preview of this year's Hero Thrill Show. It started at noon on Market Street between 18th and 19th Streets. 

The Hero Thrill Show raises money to fund education for families of police and firefighters who died in the line of duty. 

"These riders are active duty Philadelphia police officers. They're going to raise money on the 10th to send the children of police officers and firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty to college," said Jimmy Binns, President and CEO of the Hero Thrill Show.

Binns tells Eyewitness News the event started in 1954. 

The real show is on Sept. 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center. 

