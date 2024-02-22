Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating alleged misconduct in Smyrna, Delaware, school

By Alicia Roberts

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police investigating alleged misconduct in Smyrna, Delaware, school
Police investigating alleged misconduct in Smyrna, Delaware, school 00:35

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Smyrna, Delaware, are investigating alleged professional misconduct in a Smyrna Elementary School classroom. 

According to a statement from the school district, a report was made last Friday to school officials. Parents were notified by the school district on Tuesday. 

While the district would not give specific details about the possible misconduct, it did say it was not sexual in nature and that they have provided "alternative staff to instruct students." 

Right now, the investigation continues. 

Alicia Roberts
Alicia-Roberts-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Emmy-award winning Reporter and Anchor Alicia Roberts joined the CBS News Philadelphia team in December 2020.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 11:35 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.