Police investigating alleged misconduct in Smyrna, Delaware, school

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Smyrna, Delaware, are investigating alleged professional misconduct in a Smyrna Elementary School classroom.

According to a statement from the school district, a report was made last Friday to school officials. Parents were notified by the school district on Tuesday.

While the district would not give specific details about the possible misconduct, it did say it was not sexual in nature and that they have provided "alternative staff to instruct students."

Right now, the investigation continues.