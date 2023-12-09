SmileDirectClub ceases operations immediately, what it means for their customers

NASHVILLE (KDKA) - The at-home, do-it-yourself orthodontic service SmileDirectClub has ceased operations "immediately" according to its website.

"SmileDirectClub has made the incredibly difficult decision to wind down its global operations, effective immediately," the landing page of the company website said. "For new customers interested in SmileDirectClub services, thank you for your interest, but aligner treatment is no longer available through our telehealth platform."

Despite closing down, SmileDirectClub is telling anyone who has the SmileyPay Plan they that must continue to "make all monthly payments until payment has been made in full."

Customers who are looking for refunds will have to wait, however, because SmileDirectClub has said that they will provide information regarding refunds once the bankruptcy process continues.

Since going public in 2019, the Nashville-based company was unable to turn a profit, raking up a debt of just under a billion dollars.

That was on top of several organizations, including the American Dental Association, speaking out against its practices including warning those interested in SmileDirectClub that skipping out on trips to the dentist could lead to dental disease and lost teeth.

As those warnings continued, SmileDirectClub filed suit against them which led to a lengthy legal battle.

Anyone who may be impacted by this closing down can email them at support@gohfd.com or call them at 1-877-874-3877.

Their full statement and information can be found on their website at this link.