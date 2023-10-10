5 Philadelphia cousins appearing on "Family Feud" Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Shaun Smallwood is eager to share the story of how he got his family on "Family Feud."

"We've been waiting for this day since we taped back in February," he said.

After hearing the show was looking for people from Philadelphia, Smallwood secretly handpicked four cousins, filled out their applications and wrote their bios. Then he notified everyone.

"I was just sitting around the crib one night catching Family Feud and I seen that they were looking for people from the Philadelphia area. And I was like you know what, let me see what happens," Smallwood said.

The show ended up picking the group of five cousins that includes Smallwood, Lamont Vernon, Corey Flanigan, Brandon Wright and Chris Woods.

"These are the guys I grew up with, show love and appreciation and we're a close family," Smallwood said.

"When he said we going to try to get this team together and we are going to go on the show, I was all for it," Flanigan said.

For Woods, it took a while to set in that this was really happening.

"The first time we did our audition was on Zoom. I'm like alright, this is real," Woods said.

It was quiet for a while. Then the family received a call in January 2023 that they qualified as contestants for the upcoming season. And they were off to Atlanta.

"It was pretty cool to see it come to fruition, and then you're like 'oh wow, I'mma meet Steve Harvey,'" Woods said.

Shaun knew everyone had to be dressed to the nines – to match Harvey's style!

"We coordinated the best we could," Smallwood said. "The color scheme we picked was everybody was gonna go with a grey suit."

In every show, Steve usually picks on one family member.

"Our cousin Lamont was the one who caught it, he was tongue-tied, he was nervous, he spent a good 15 minutes trying to figure out what Lamont did for work," Smallwood said.

Without giving away too much of the show, we did find out some of those random but funny questions:

"Name a flavor of ice cream that could also be a name for a stripper." "Name something that you put up your nose."

The Smallwood family was sworn to secrecy about the outcome of the show. You'll just have to watch to find out.

How to watch "Family Feud" on CBS Philadelphia

You can catch "Family Feud" weekdays at 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on CBS Philadelphia, right before our 4 p.m. newscast.

The Smallwood family's episode airs Wednesday, Oct. 11.