Small plane crashes near home in Allentown

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - A small plane crashed in a Lehigh County yard, just feet from someone's home on Wednesday. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed near the 1600 block of Keystone Avenue in Allentown, around 1:45 p.m.



There is no word on how many people were on board or if anyone was hurt.

Keep refreshing this link for updates on this developing story.