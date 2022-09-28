Watch CBS News
Small plane crashes near home in Allentown

By Stephanie Ballesteros

Emergency crews respond to small plane crash in Lehigh County
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - A small plane crashed in a Lehigh County yard, just feet from someone's home on Wednesday. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed near the 1600 block of Keystone Avenue in Allentown, around 1:45 p.m.   

There is no word on how many people were on board or if anyone was hurt. 

First published on September 28, 2022 / 2:39 PM

