Small plane crashes near home in Allentown
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - A small plane crashed in a Lehigh County yard, just feet from someone's home on Wednesday. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed near the 1600 block of Keystone Avenue in Allentown, around 1:45 p.m.
There is no word on how many people were on board or if anyone was hurt.
Keep refreshing this link for updates on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.