Small Door Veterinary has a new solution for veterinarian shortage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Veterinarians struggling with mental health issues has led to a shortage which means getting your pet in to see a vet can be difficult. Waiting for a vet visit is frustrating, especially if you have a sick pet.

And it's happening more often because during the pandemic more people became pet owners.

"We've gone to different vets and we're sitting in the waiting room for almost an hour before we even get seen by the doctor, which is stressful, especially when your pet is sick," pet owner Shannon Murphy said.

But now there is an alternative: concierge vets.

"The doctors are all so incredibly welcoming and just so in tune with our animals," Murphy said.

It's called Small Door Vet. For a yearly membership that cost $169, you get one annual exam, 24/7 telehealth, and same or next-day appointments.

"One thing the industry could be guilty of is only focusing on the consumer at the expense of the others," Co-founder and CEO Josh Guttman said.

Vets are experiencing more burnout.

According to the most recent data from the CDC, one out of six veterinarians has considered suicide. Part of the issue is staffing shortages and emotional trauma.

"Our industry is really struggling right now as far as the demands of the numbers of pet owners that need to be seen and the numbers of veterinary professionals there are to support that demand," Head of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Jamie Richardson said.

Small Door wants to be a game changer it says with better scheduling, transparent pricing and more intentional spaces.

Like this open lobby was designed to help reduce anxiety for not only pets and their parents but also the providers who serve them.

"We care so deeply for our patients that we internalize an awful lot of what is happening to them, and therefore, the decisions that are made to impact their care," Richardson said.

"The industry is due for a change and changing a few things can go a long way," Guttman said.

A potential win for all moving forward.

"To know that we have care who is as invested in our pets well-being as we are is more than we could ever ask for," Murphy said.

Small Door is expanding across the East Coast.

No word yet if that will include the Philadelphia region.