Police: Skimming devices found on several ATMs in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - Have you taken money out of an ATM in Montgomery County lately? If so, check your bank account.

Police say they've found skimming devices on several machines.

Investigators say they found the devices at 7-Eleven stores on Johnson Highway and Sandy Hill Road in Norristown.

They also found one at the 7-Eleven on Fayette Street in Conshohocken.

Police say the machines also have a small camera that can capture you typing in your personal identification number.