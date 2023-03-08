Watch CBS News
Local News

Skimming devices found on several ATMs in Montgomery County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police: Skimming devices found on several ATMs in Montgomery County
Police: Skimming devices found on several ATMs in Montgomery County 00:28

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - Have you taken money out of an ATM in Montgomery County lately? If so, check your bank account.

Police say they've found skimming devices on several machines.

Investigators say they found the devices at 7-Eleven stores on Johnson Highway and Sandy Hill Road in Norristown.

They also found one at the 7-Eleven on Fayette Street in Conshohocken.

ea0414aa75e48e5663920e8086661742.jpg

Police say the machines also have a small camera that can capture you typing in your personal identification number. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 7:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.