Skimming devices found at multiple Wawa locations in Delaware, state police say

SUSSEX COUNTY, De. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police are warning shoppers in Sussex County to check their bank statements after card skimming devices were found at multiple Wawa stores.

Police said the card skimmers were detected at self-checkout kiosks at the following locations:

  • 24930 John J Williams Highway in Millsboro
  • 30155 Veterans Way in Rehoboth Beach
  • 35436 Wolfe Neck Road in Rehoboth
  • 17663 Dartmouth Drive in Lewes

Anyone who shopped at those Wawa stores between Aug. 31 and Sept. 14 is urged to keep an eye on their credit card accounts for fraudulent purchases.

Police asked anyone with information on the skimming devices is asked to contact Sergeant A. Morris at (302) 752-3806, call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 or send a private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page.

To avoid falling victim to card skimming devices, Delaware State Police shared the following tips:

  • Check for signs of tampering on the card reader when paying with a credit or debit card
  • If paying with a card, pull on the card slot and wiggle the keypad – skimming devices are usually put directly over the card slot
  • Check for a camera that could be recording PIN numbers
  • Avoid using the debit payment option where PIN numbers are required
  • Notify the business immediately if a skimmer is found
