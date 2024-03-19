Skeletal remains discovered by worker in Montgomery County: police

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- The Montgomery County Coroner's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a retention basin in Towamencin Township, Monday morning.

Towamencin Township police responded to the water retention basin near the intersection of Welsh Road and Grist Mill Drive on a report that a worker in the area had found a human skull in the retention basin.

Police, along with officials from the Montgomery County Coroner's Office and Montgomery County Detectives, surveyed the area and discovered more human skeletal remains along with remnants of clothing.

Officials with the coroner's office retrieved the remains from the scene and brought them back to their facility for further processing. The office was expected to conduct an autopsy of the remains Tuesday.

Police say it appeared there were no initial indications of trauma or foul play at the recovery scene.

Anyone with information regarding the newly discovered skeletal remains is asked to contact Towamencin Township police at 215-368-7606.