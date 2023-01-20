Watch CBS News
16-year-old dies after triple shooting in Frankford: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood, police said Thursday night. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of the 2000 block Brill Street. 

Police said the teen was brought to the firehouse on Magee Avenue with two gunshot wounds to his chest and one to his stomach.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where police said he later died.

An officer told CBS Philadelphia one person was shot in a house on Brill Street, another person was shot on Scattergood Street and a third showed up at the firehouse.

One of the victims, a 42-year-old, man is critical at the hospital, police said. The third victim, a 35-year-old man, is stable.

There's no word on any arrests.

