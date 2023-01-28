Watch CBS News
Sixers' Embiid fined for obscene gesture during Nets win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The NBA fined Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid $25,000 apiece Friday for actions on the court.

Curry was penalized for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd late in Golden State's 122-120 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The All-Star guard was given a technical foul and ejected.

 

Embiid's fine was for an obscene gesture midway through the third quarter of Philadelphia's home victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

