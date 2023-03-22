Watch CBS News
Sixers

Sixers G James Harden sidelined by left Achilles soreness

/ AP

Digital Brief: March 22, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: March 22, 2023 (AM) 02:27

CHICAGO (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has been ruled out for Wednesday night's game at Chicago because of left Achilles soreness.

Harden played almost 47 minutes during Monday night's double-overtime loss to the Bulls, finishing with five points on 2-for-14 shooting and 12 assists. He is averaging 21.4 points and an NBA-high 10.8 assists in 53 games this season.

Forward Jalen McDaniels also was ruled out because of right hip soreness. McDaniels grabbed two rebounds and went scoreless in 8 1/2 minutes in Philadelphia's previous game.

The Sixers are 48-23 heading into the matchup with the Bulls, three games back of Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee.

Coach Doc Rivers said he had no long-term concerns about Harden or McDaniels.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 7:53 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.