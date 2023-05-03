Sixers to pass out free T-shirts to fans during bus tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sixers fans are getting some new, free swag from the team. Members of the 76ers ENT will be passing out T-shirts to fans throughout Philadelphia on a multi-day bus tour this week.

The busses will start at the Wells Fargo Center (Lot E) and will make their way up Broad Street with stops at City Hall, Dilworth Park, The Philadelphia Art Museum and Rittenhouse Square.

round ✌️ t-shirt toss bus tour!



missed us today? we’ll be back touring the city on wednesday 5/3 and friday 5/5. 🚌



presented by @Sprite pic.twitter.com/M4Yy1kOiul — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 1, 2023

The remaining tours will be on Wednesday, May 3 at 12 p.m. and Friday, May 5 at 11 a.m.

Franklin, DJ Ghost and Squad 76 are featured members of the 76ers ENT that will be passing out T-shirts to fans.