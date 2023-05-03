Watch CBS News
Local News

Sixers to pass out free T-shirts to fans during bus tour

By Phoenix Berman

/ CBS Philadelphia

Sixers' Joel Embiid wins first NBA MVP award
Sixers' Joel Embiid wins first NBA MVP award 02:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sixers fans are getting some new, free swag from the team. Members of the 76ers ENT will be passing out T-shirts to fans throughout Philadelphia on a multi-day bus tour this week. 

The busses will start at the Wells Fargo Center (Lot E) and will make their way up Broad Street with stops at City Hall, Dilworth Park, The Philadelphia Art Museum and Rittenhouse Square. 

The remaining tours will be on Wednesday, May 3 at 12 p.m. and Friday, May 5 at 11 a.m.

Franklin, DJ Ghost and Squad 76 are featured members of the 76ers ENT that will be passing out T-shirts to fans. 

First published on May 3, 2023 / 8:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.