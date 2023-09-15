Watch CBS News
Sixers team up with Five Below to surprise teachers with gift cards

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia 76ers teamed up with Five Below to help teachers with going back to school.

The Sixers will wrap up their Back-to-School Tip-Off Tour on Friday with a stop at E. Washington Rhodes Elementary School. The tour previously made stops at General George A. McCall School in Philadelphia and H.B. Wilson School in Camden, New Jersey.

Sixers limited partner David Adelman and Tad Brown, the CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment, surprised teachers with $250 gift cards to Five Below, with select educators getting a $500 gift card.

Mike Goings, the Sixers' vice president of social responsibility and fan development, said in a news release the team wants "students to take the excitement that they get from these events and channel it to their academic mindset as they go through the full school year."

