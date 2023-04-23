Sixers fans in South Philadelphia confident after win against Brooklyn Nets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fans at Chickie's & Pete's Saturday say despite the ups and downs of the game, they knew the Sixers would take care of business.

Sixers fans are celebrating the big victory.

"Super excited. I can't believe we swept 'em," Paige Pierson said. "We won in a trade, 100%."

Some fans weren't sure if the team could beat the Brooklyn Nets without Joel Embiid.

"I do feel like we're a little bit ahead of Nets as far as overall talent on the team but when Embiid's down, you don't really know what's going to happen," Dario DiFrancesco said.

But other fans never had a doubt.

"In the beginning, you were wondering a little bit. But eventually, they started to pull off," Andy McKinley said. "I thought they'd win this game. I didn't think they'd win it by as much as they did."

Fans commended everyone on the team who picked up the slack in Embiid's absence.

"I'd like to give credit to Paul Reed, honestly," DiFrancesco said. "He's been very good on the rebounds. The last time I saw the stats, he had over 15 rebounds. He had over eight offensive boards."

"Tobias Harris, man, he showed up. He actually showed up every game," McKinley said. "He actually scored, like 25 points again."

Now it's on to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"You're nervous about Boston, you're nervous about round two in general," Anthony Dellapia said. "And that's the thing. You gotta beat round two. Get it out of there. But that's the thing. That's where déjà vu kicks in. Round two. I keep saying round two because it's their kryptonite."

"If Atlanta can win one game against Boston, then we'll have a chance to get a little more rest than they will," McKinley said. "It will all come down to, can we beat Boston in the next round? Let's do it. Go Sixers!"

Fans say they're glad the Sixers will get a break before their next game. They look forward to Embiid coming back.