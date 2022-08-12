Watch CBS News
Police: 6-year-old boy suffers grazed by bullet while sitting in backseat of vehicle in North Philly

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue just after 12 p.m. Friday. 

The 6-year-old suffered a graze wound to the left bicep.

The child was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition. 

No arrest was made.

No further information is available at this time. 

First published on August 12, 2022 / 2:00 PM

