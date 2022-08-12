Police: 6-year-old boy suffers grazed by bullet while sitting in backseat of vehicle in North Philly

6-year-old boy grazed by bullet while sitting in back seat of car in North Philly

6-year-old boy grazed by bullet while sitting in back seat of car in North Philly

6-year-old boy grazed by bullet while sitting in back seat of car in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue just after 12 p.m. Friday.

The 6-year-old suffered a graze wound to the left bicep.

The child was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrest was made.

No further information is available at this time.