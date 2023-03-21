"SIX: The Musical" premieres at Academy of Music on Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "SIX: The Musical," a Tony Award-winning smash hit, will premiere on Broad Street on Tuesday night. "SIX" has been a global cult sensation, telling the story of Tudor queens as pop stars on stage.

CBS News Philadelphia caught up with some of the cast before the musical's run at the Academy of Music.

The musical has been described as "divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived."

But what is the show really about?

"So yeah basically, that's the introduction of the six wives of Henry VIII," Gerianne Pérez, who plays Catherine of Aragon, said.

It's a lot of drama, and the story sort of just writes itself.

"Oh, legitimately," Pérez said.

The cast of "Six: The Musical" perform at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

"It's just one of the stories you just learn about in school and you're like, 'Wait, what?'" Aline Mayagoitia, who plays Catherine Howard, said. "Let's flip this horrible thing that we know and make it like a Spice Girls concert and throw it on stage with these fierce women and turn it on its head and tell their side of the story."

And speaking of fierce, the outfits are fierce and the performances are fierce.

The cast walked CBS News Philadelphia through what an audience should expect -- because it may not be what they'd think.

"It doesn't matter what your age is, your gender, or your sexual orientation, anything," Pérez said, "there's going to be something in this story for you. Because it's six very unique stories told from very unique points of view. It's going to be an 80-minute concert of six pop stars literally rewriting their stories."

"There's so much love in the building," Mayagoitia said.

The Kimmel Cultural Center presents "SIX" beginning Tuesday night through April 9 at the Academy of Music.