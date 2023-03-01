Six Flags Hurricane Harbor unveils several new attractions

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor adding several new attractions

JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) -- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Ocean County, New Jersey, plans to make a big splash this summer.

The waterpark says it's adding several new attractions this year.

One of them is a new interactive splash area for the smallest guests.

"As one of the Northeast's largest water parks, we are focused on increasing value for families and elevating the guest experience," Interim Park President Randy Wilke said in a news release. "This significant investment brings state-of-the-art kids' attractions geared towards children under 42 inches tall, plus park enhancements aimed at providing exciting new experiences for all ages."

There are also seven new slides for visitors of all ages and new dining options.

Hurricane Harbor opens for the season on May 20.