Sisters of Saint Francis of Philadelphia updates Eagles prayer

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A group of sisters in Delaware County is praying for a victory in Phoenix and a parade down Broad Street.

The sisters of Saint Francis of Philadelphia are standing together in prayers inside Our Lady of Angels Convent in Aston.

The sisters recited an Eagles prayer they wrote in 2018, but updated some of the words to reflect this thrilling season.

"To recite 'It's a Philly thing' to remain number one," Sister Martha Pooler said. "Even when they were the underdogs, we were always Eagles."

The Sisters of Saint Francis in Aston, PA are BIG @Eagles fans! The sisters wrote an #Eagles prayer and sang the fight song to cheer on the Birds in the #SuperBowl! #ItsAPhillyThing @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/MOR9ivOif9 — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) February 3, 2023

The sisters are cheering on the Birds, hoping they will soar to victory in the Super Bowl.

Sister Nora Nash says her family all around the world is rooting for the Eagles and says her favorite player is Jason Kelce.

"A tough guy doing his job and definitely with the team spirit," Nash said. "He brings the team spirit."

The morning after the Eagles clinched their spot in the Super Bowl, the sisters decorated the St. Francis statue with an Eagles blanket, a hat and a T-shirt that says "It's a Philly Thing."

The sisters are doing the mummers strut in the halls.

They're playing games, enjoying the moment and, of course, singing the Eagles fight song.

But more importantly, the sisters are supporting a team that is helping bring people together and unify the city.

"There's so much violence, so much opportunity to be downtrodden," Sister Debbie Krist said, "but no this unites us, brings us all together and gives us something to cheer for."

"Whoever wins God bless them," Pooler said, "but it'll be the Eagles."