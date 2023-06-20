She Warrior: Canadian girl writes book about battling cancer and time at CHOP

Canadian girl writes book about battling cancer with help from CHOP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A little girl cured of cancer in Philadelphia has written a book about her experience here. She Warrior is the name of the book written by a very brave and grateful young lady who lives in Canada but she has special memories of her time in Philly.

"I got through it and now I'm happy," Sisi said.

Eleven-year-old Sisi Kleiner-Fisman has gone from cancer patient to published author.

"I want my book to help people see that even in your darkest time to can still find happiness and hope," she said.

Sisi was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer of soft tissue when she was just 3 years old.

"It was really hard," mom Galit Kleiner said.

The mom says her little girl needed chemotherapy and radiation so the family who lives in Toronto temporarily relocated to Philadelphia so Sisi could be treated at CHOP and receive proton beam therapy.

"When she came to Philadelphia she had to be under general anesthesia every single day for eight weeks," Galit Kleiner said. "Really brutal treatments that she had to undergo."

In between those treatments, the team at CHOP managed to create happy times in the hospital and around the city.

"Mornings were radiation afternoons, we're exploring Philadelphia," Galit Kleiner said. "That was kind of a highlight."

The journey of highs and lows is detailed in Sisi's new book called She Warrior.

"Well I felt like having cancer is a battle and there needs to be warriors to fight it and I fought it and I'm a girl so she warrior," Kleiner-Fisman said.

The little warrior now in fifth grade is cured and grateful for her time in Philly.

Stahl: "If you had a chance to talk to those doctors who helped you and made you better what would you say to them?"

Kleiner-Fisman: "I'd say thank you, I'm so grateful for you and without you, I may not be here today."

Sisi says now that she's better, she's focused on school and eventually wants to become either a chef or a lawyer.