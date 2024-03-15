Delco Olympic archery coach encourages more women and girls to take aim in the sport

Olympic archery coach is sharing her knowledge with the next generation of women archer

Olympic archery coach is sharing her knowledge with the next generation of women archer

Olympic archery coach is sharing her knowledge with the next generation of women archer

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) – An Olympic archery coach is working to get more women and girls involved in archery. President of the Middletown Archery Club, Cindy Bevilacqua is a trailblazer in a sport dominated by men.

The Delaware County native has won many awards over the last four decades, but the highlight of her career was coaching the American team at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

"I wish there were more female coaches at the higher level," Bevilacqua said.

That's why she's made it her mission to encourage women and girls to get involved with archery.

And female participation is going up.

"It's growing a lot since a lot of the um, TV, with the Hunger Games and then the Olympics and then Brave," Bevilacqua said.

Her journey with archery began when she was 5 years old. She became an elite athlete and now she's the president of the Middletown Archery Club.

As head coach, she's introduced thousands to the sport, including 17-year-old Anna Helmig, who uses a wheelchair.

"It's hard to get over that hump of like, oh, I can't do it," Helmig said. "But the most rewarding part is when you realize that you can do it."

She's one of many girls who look up to Bevilacqua as a role model.

"I like working with Cindy a lot," Helmig said.

Bevilacqua tells all her students when it comes to hitting the bull's eye, to keep their eyes glued to the middle and stay still as a statue when releasing the arrow.

Bevilacqua takes pride in seeing more women take to archery.

"It gives you, you know, cardiovascular fitness. It gives your mind and body and soul with your mental, you know, stability," Bevilacqua said.

Her advice to others: give it your best shot. Follow your dreams in archery and in life.