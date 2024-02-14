Watch CBS News
Local News

Mail truck partially falls into sinkhole in Wilmington, Delaware

By Ryan Hughes, Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Feb. 14, 2024 (AM)
Digital Brief: Feb. 14, 2024 (AM) 02:38

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A sinkhole opened up in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday and put a U.S. Postal Service van at risk.

The sinkhole is on the 800 block of North 9th Street in Wilmington, near Monroe Street. The Wilmington Fire Department received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a vehicle sinking into the hole.

Neighbors witnessed the van going into the sinkhole and told the mail carrier, who was still inside, to get out.

The van fell farther into the hole after the driver exited the van, but it has since been towed out of the hole.

A parked Ford Explorer SUV nearby is also starting to sink into the hole.

A fire official told CBS News Philadelphia that crews found a water main that was leaking and gushing water.

Since then, 10 homes on the block have been evacuated as a precaution.

No structural damage has been spotted and the water service on the block is now shut off.

It's not clear what caused the sinkhole to form.

Delmarva Power is also on the scene examining gas lines and reported no leaks were detected.

The city water department, public works and Licenses & Inspections are on the scene.

Here's how it looked from above from Chopper 3:

lns-chopper-wilmington-sink-hole-021424-frame-61268.jpg

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Ryan Hughes
ryan-hughes-web-headshot-1024x576-branded.jpg

Ryan Hughes joined CBS News Philadelphia in June 2022. He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 1:19 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.