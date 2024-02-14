Mail truck partially falls into sinkhole in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A sinkhole opened up in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday and put a U.S. Postal Service van at risk.

The sinkhole is on the 800 block of North 9th Street in Wilmington, near Monroe Street. The Wilmington Fire Department received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a vehicle sinking into the hole.

Neighbors witnessed the van going into the sinkhole and told the mail carrier, who was still inside, to get out.

The van fell farther into the hole after the driver exited the van, but it has since been towed out of the hole.

A parked Ford Explorer SUV nearby is also starting to sink into the hole.

A sinkhole partially swallowed a @USPS van in Wilmington. This is the scene on the 800 block of North Ninth Street. I’m told some homes have been evacuated on the block. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/jqe7wwGXvg — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) February 14, 2024

A fire official told CBS News Philadelphia that crews found a water main that was leaking and gushing water.

Since then, 10 homes on the block have been evacuated as a precaution.

No structural damage has been spotted and the water service on the block is now shut off.

It's not clear what caused the sinkhole to form.

Delmarva Power is also on the scene examining gas lines and reported no leaks were detected.

The city water department, public works and Licenses & Inspections are on the scene.

Here's how it looked from above from Chopper 3:

This is a developing story and will be updated.