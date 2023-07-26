Sinkhole opens up in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crews are responding after a hole about the size of a car opened up in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning. The hole is at 57th and Media Streets.
Chopper 3 was over the scene where 57th Street appeared to be blocked off with yellow tape.
The Philadelphia Streets Department said they were sending a crew to the scene.
Brian Rademaekers, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Water Department, said a sewer crew is out at the scene. PWD does not know what caused the street to cave in.
"The undermining of the street has not been connected to any water main issues at this time," Rademaekers wrote in an email.
If customers in the area experience issues with water services, they should report it immediately as an emergency by calling 215-685-6300.
for more features.