In tribute to Sinead O'Connor, Pink covers "Nothing Compares 2 U" with Brandi Carlile

Just hours after news broke that Irish singer Sinead O'Connor died Wednesday at age 56, the artist Pink teamed up with Brandi Carlile to cover O'Connor's best-known song.

The artist and Bucks County native teamed up with Carlile to perform O'Connor's version of the Prince song "Nothing Compares 2 U."

According to videos from Pink's concert Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Pink said she often listened to Sinead O'Connor while growing up and visiting the Jersey Shore.

"When I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my $10 and I would make a demo tape… I would make a little cassette tape and imagine it was my demo for the record company," Pink said.

Her songs of choice when recording those tapes were Whitney Houston's "Greatest Love of All" or O'Connor's hit.

"In honor of Sinead, and in honor of my very very talented friend Brandi Carlile, I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me," Pink said.

"You just never know ... what people are going through, so it's not hard to give people a smile, it's not hard to be kind, I'm learning that lesson in this lifetime as well, we can all learn that together," Pink said after the performance.

You can watch videos of the performance on YouTube.

Pink's Summer Carnival tour is stopping at Citizens Bank Park on Sept. 18 and 19.