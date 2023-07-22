Future doctors put on white coats for the first time at Sidney Kimmel Medical College's annual ceremony

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A proud day for hundreds of families Friday as future doctors put on their white coats for the first time. Sidney Kimmel Medical College held its annual White Coat Ceremony at the Crystal Tea Room in Center City.

Among the students taking an oath is one who's relatively new to this country.

The annual White Coat Ceremony marks the beginning of the journey through medicine. For Liz Leyva-Vera who grew up in Cuba, this is a big moment.

"It feels like such a privilege and marvelous opportunity," she said.

Congratulations to the Sidney Kimmel Medical College Class of 2027 on receiving their white coats today! #jeffersonwhitecoat2023 Posted by Thomas Jefferson University on Friday, July 21, 2023

Leyva-Vera is following in the footsteps of her grandparents who were doctors in Cuba.

"Even though I went so far from home I am still able to keep this legacy, my family, and accomplish this after so much sacrifice," she said.

Now she is in med school at Jefferson's Sidney Kimmel Medical College having arrived in the United States just five years ago.

"A whole different world for me, a whole different language, a whole different culture," Leyva-Vera said.

CBS News Philadelphia.

This tradition signifies the beginning of medical training.

After putting on their white coats for the first time, students take the Hippocratic oath, a code of conduct for doctors. It's a special family moment full of praise and pictures.

Leyva-Vera says the next four years of training rotations will help her decide what kind of doctor she wants to be.

"I like putting the pieces of the puzzle together," she said.

The 23-year-old who's also a saxophone player is looking forward to a big future in medicine, ready for the work, and reflecting on her incredible journey.

"It has been a rollercoaster," Leyva-Vera said.

At the ceremony, each student received a Narcan emergency kit with the message that every patient counts.