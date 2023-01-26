Watch CBS News
Crime

Fatal Tacony gas station shooting: 3 suspects charged

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia police give updates on 3 homicides including quadruple shooting
Philadelphia police give updates on 3 homicides including quadruple shooting 13:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a beloved gas station clerk dead earlier this month in Tacony, the Philadelphia Police Department said Wednesday night.  

Chiheam Jones, Robert Miller-Crafter and Keyon Vincent were charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other offenses.   

The shooting inside the Exxon gas station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue on Jan. 17 left 66-year-old Siboram Patro dead. 

Police said three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the store, shot Patro and took off with the cash register. 

Customers of the gas station remembered Patro as "just a really wonderful person."

First published on January 25, 2023 / 4:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.