Fatal Tacony gas station shooting: 3 suspects charged

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a beloved gas station clerk dead earlier this month in Tacony, the Philadelphia Police Department said Wednesday night.

Chiheam Jones, Robert Miller-Crafter and Keyon Vincent were charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other offenses.

The shooting inside the Exxon gas station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue on Jan. 17 left 66-year-old Siboram Patro dead.

Police said three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the store, shot Patro and took off with the cash register.

Customers of the gas station remembered Patro as "just a really wonderful person."