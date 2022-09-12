Police investigating after someone fired gunshots into air near Rowan University's campus

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- Glassboro police are investigating after a person fired gunshots into the air overnight Saturday near Rowan University's campus. University administrators said no one was injured where the shooting happened at the intersection of Princeton and Dickinson Roads.

Joe Cardona, Rowan University's Vice President of University Relations, said multiple incidents happened after university security helped Glassboro police break up an off-campus party.

Besides the gunshots being fired, video circulating on social media, and confirmed by university administrators, showed large crowds and fighting at the Boulevard shopping center.

Daniel Schmidt was at home when he heard the gunshots.

"It was like, 'bop, bop, bop, bop, bop, pause, and then bop, bop, bop, bop, bop, pause, bop, bop, bop, bop,'" Schmidt said. "I'm the only one in my house so I had no idea what was going on, and then I heard police sirens in the distance."

Rowan University student Geena Edmanson said she was just getting ready to go out when she heard about the gunshots.

"That's the scariest part," Edmanson said. "Getting ready with some of my friends to go out, see some other friends and I didn't even get an alert by that time."

She said she didn't receive a safety alert from the university until well after the incident happened.

"Which made me and my friends very concerned that I had no idea that was even happening, and that I could've been potentially in danger," Edmanson said.

Cardona said because those incidents happened off-campus, they have to rely on Glassboro police for information, but once they get those details, they quickly put out alerts.

"Students do receive alerts," Cardona said. "The alerts were to stay away from that area because there's police activity."

While Edmanson is hesitant about going out this weekend, Schmidt isn't as concerned about going out.

"It's a little unnerving," Schmidt said. "I don't not feel safe here."

When asked what Edmanson would tell administrators, she said, "Definitely getting information out a lot sooner. I know that's probably my biggest concern"

Cardona said the university will continue to have an increased security presence through this weekend, as it typically does during the beginning of the fall semester.

"When you see a large crowd, that party's going to be broken up," Cardona said.

Eyewitness News left Glassboro Police messages seeking information about the incidents but didn't hear back by airtime.