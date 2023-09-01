ShopRite opens new Drexeline store, some shoppers get freebies
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Eager shoppers gathered in Drexel Hill this morning for the chance at some free giveaways.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday marked the opening of the new ShopRite of Drexeline on State Road.
People lined up around the corner for the grand opening. The first 100 shoppers received a special giveaway, which included free groceries.
The 72,000-square-foot store in the Drexeline Town Center is state-of-the-art with all the modern conveniences for residents to enjoy.
