Shoppers hit Philadelphia area malls for Black Friday

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- The holiday shopping season is in full swing. Black Friday kicked off early this morning.

We didn't see the frenzied crowds of old, but still many showed up bright and early looking for good deals.

A steady flow of crowds shuffling from store to store filled the Cherry Hill Mall.

"We're doing some Christmas shopping," Jaclyn Phillips, a Ohio resident, said. "We do a family gift exchange every year."

Moms Jessica Hemphill and Suzanne Cappo are enjoying the holiday season shopping alongside their daughters.

"We just wanted to bring the kids out and maybe start a new tradition of bringing the moms and daughters out," Hemphill, a South Jersey resident, said.

But for some dads like Matt Miller at the King of Prussia Mall, Black Friday is a day to stay out of the way.

"I just go buy the socks because no one buys them and then they come in with these piles of stuff and we check out," Miller said.

Back in Cherry Hill, Lisa Wolstromer says this marked the mall's first Black Friday with loosened COVID restrictions.

"People feel like they're more and more comfortable about coming out and doing things where there are a lot of people," Wolstromer, the senior marketing director of the Cherry Hill Mall, said.

And in between all the shopping, families could also stop and get their hands on some gift cards if they got a COVID vaccine through Jefferson Health.

"We are doing children under 12 are getting a hundred dollars in gift cards and adults are getting between 50 and 75 depending on what shot it is," Christina Carty, of Jefferson Health New Jersey, said.

With bags in hand and a new shot in their arm, more than 60 people took up the opportunity to get vaccinated.