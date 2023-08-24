Watch CBS News
ShopRite recalling chicken noodle soup that may contain milk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wakefern Food Corporation is recalling chicken noodle soup that may contain milk.

No one has gotten sick from the soup. However, the company is warning customers about the recall because some people may be allergic to dairy.

The recall affects 20-ounce Bowl & Basket Chicken Noodle Soup containers with the UPC product code 04119046775. These were sold at ShopRite, Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage, Fairway and Dearborn Market stores.

Customers who bought the soup should return it for a refund or replacement.

Wakefern stores are in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

