3 men shot in Willingboro Township, New Jersey: officials

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- Three men were shot on Saturday night in Willingboro Township, New Jersey, officials said.

The shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. at a home in the first block of Buttercup Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township, according to officials.

The three men were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and are expected to be OK. No arrests have been made, officials said.

It's unclear what led to the shooting and the identities of the victims aren't being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Willingboro Township Police Department at 609-877-6958, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.