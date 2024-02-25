Watch CBS News
Local News

3 men shot in Willingboro Township, New Jersey: officials

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: February 25, 2024
Digital Brief: February 25, 2024 03:26

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- Three men were shot on Saturday night in Willingboro Township, New Jersey, officials said. 

The shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. at a home in the first block of Buttercup Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township, according to officials. 

The three men were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and are expected to be OK. No arrests have been made, officials said. 

It's unclear what led to the shooting and the identities of the victims aren't being released at this time. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Willingboro Township Police Department at 609-877-6958, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 5:00 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.