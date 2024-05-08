19-year-old dies after shot multiple times in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has died following a shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, police said.

A 19-year-old was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital by police after being shot on the 7100 block of Limekiln Pike around 3:45 p.m.

Police said he was shot multiple times throughout his body and was pronounced dead at 3:54 p.m.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons have been recovered.