Police search for man who fired gun near Temple University
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man who they say fired several shots in North Philadelphia. There is surveillance video of the shooter.
The incident happened along the 1700 block of Oxford Street on July 5.
No one was injured.
Police warn the man is dangerous.
They say if you see him, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.