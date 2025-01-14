17-year-old shot and killed in Feltonville section of Philadelphia, police say

17-year-old shot and killed in Feltonville section of Philadelphia

17-year-old shot and killed in Feltonville section of Philadelphia

17-year-old shot and killed in Feltonville section of Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on a residential block in Feltonville on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a person with a gun were called to the 5000 block of Rorer Street, near Tacony Creek Park and Roosevelt Boulevard, around 7:15 a.m.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

When they arrived, police found the teen, who had been shot multiple times throughout his body. Medics with the Philadelphia Fire Department took him to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:37 a.m.

Police found a weapon at the scene and homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting and the whereabouts of any suspect or suspects.