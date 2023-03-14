Philadelphia police seek gunman in fatal triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a gunman in a triple shooting in the city.
It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on Marshall Street near Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia.
Police say the victims were sitting in a car when a shooter pulled up next to them in an SUV and opened fire.
A 21-year-old man died, another 21-year-old man is in critical condition, and a 20-year-old is in stable condition.
Police are investigating an unattended vehicle found in South Philadelphia in connection to the shooting.
