Philadelphia police seek gunman in fatal triple shooting

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a gunman in a triple shooting in the city.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on Marshall Street near Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police say the victims were sitting in a car when a shooter pulled up next to them in an SUV and opened fire.

A 21-year-old man died, another 21-year-old man is in critical condition, and a 20-year-old is in stable condition.

Police are investigating an unattended vehicle found in South Philadelphia in connection to the shooting.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 6:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

