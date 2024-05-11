Woman dead after being shot in the back inside deli in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was killed from being shot while inside a deli in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood Saturday evening.

Police responded to the deli on the 4800 block of North Broad Street around 4:45 p.m. and said a 32-year-old woman was shot once in the back. She was pronounced dead by medics around 5:17 p.m. at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

Officials said the deli is secured for investigation, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

This is a developing story.