Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman dead after being shot in the back inside deli in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood, police say

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was killed from being shot while inside a deli in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood Saturday evening.

Police responded to the deli on the 4800 block of North Broad Street around 4:45 p.m. and said a 32-year-old woman was shot once in the back. She was pronounced dead by medics around 5:17 p.m. at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

Officials said the deli is secured for investigation, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment, and feel-good stories.

First published on May 11, 2024 / 6:53 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.