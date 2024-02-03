Shooting on I-76 under investigation: Pennsylvania State Troopers

Digital Brief: Feb. 2, 2024 (AM)

Digital Brief: Feb. 2, 2024 (AM)

Digital Brief: Feb. 2, 2024 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Troopers are investigating a shooting that happened on I-76 Saturday evening.

According to dispatch, the shooting happened after 5 p.m. and the highway was closed for some time.

The scene is clear and there is no information at this time if anyone was shot.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.