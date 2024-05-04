1 dead, 3 hospitalized after shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood, police say

Rainy weather in Louisville for Kentucky Derby; 2 suspects in custody for shooting and more top news

Rainy weather in Louisville for Kentucky Derby; 2 suspects in custody for shooting and more top news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood has left one man dead and three other people hospitalized Saturday evening. Philly Police Inspector D F Pace gave updates to CBS Philadelphia later Saturday.

Police responded to the 1000 block of South 51st Street after 6:30 p.m. and they said a 23-year-old, an 18-year-old, and two 17-year-olds were shot on a front porch. The shooter's identity is unknown at this time.

"The crime scene consists of at least 27 shell castings. Approximately 20 of those shell castings are on the west side of 51st Street," Pace said. "And about six or seven additional shell castings are on one of the porches on the east side of the street."

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead a little before 7 p.m. at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after he was shot in the face.

Pace said the 23-year-old man walked into Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after getting shot in his left leg, and the 17-year-old is listed in critical condition but stable after getting shot four times around his stomach. The teen was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after he was taken to the University of Pennslyvania Hospital by private car.

The 23-year-old man is expected to be OK.

The 17-year-old was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medics after being shot twice in his left arm. He is also expected to be OK.

"Based on the information that we have thus far, a group of males opened fire in the direction of a home on the 1000 block of 51st Street where there was some sort of a gathering possibly to celebrate someone's graduation happening inside there," Pace said. "No one inside that home was shot. However, one of the shooting victims did run into that home. There was a shooting occurring on both sides of the street towards each other and as a result of that, homes on both sides of the street were struck by gunfire as were severed parked cars."

The connection between the four victims and the motive for the shooting is also unknown at this time.

There are no arrests at this time but police said a weapon was recovered.