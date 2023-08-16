Man suffered minor injuries after gun accidentally discharges at King of Prussia Mall: police

Store employee in King of Prussia Mall remembers confusion after gun goes off

Store employee in King of Prussia Mall remembers confusion after gun goes off

Store employee in King of Prussia Mall remembers confusion after gun goes off

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., (CBS) -- The Upper Merion Police Department gave an update Wednesday on the investigation into an incident Tuesday night when a gun went off at the King of Prussia Mall.

Police say they have spoken to the man whose gun went off near the mall's food court.

He told police the gun accidentally went off inside his pants. Investigators say he suffered minor injuries but it does not appear that anyone else was hurt.

Police say they believe the man has a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon, but they still need to consult with authorities to confirm the validity of the permit.

According to police, charges are possibly forthcoming. An employee shared her story of confusion with CBS News Philadelphia.

"I definitely don't want to be here if something is happening," said Meghan McKannan, who was at the mall Tuesday night when the gun accidentally discharged. She said she and a manager were working when they got a phone call.

"It was like 7:30 p.m. when my store leader actually called us and said was just like, 'I need you guys to lock the door and go to the back,'" she said.

Upper Merion Police were already at the mall investigating. They said two men were walking near the food court at 7:21 p.m. when a gun fired. McKannan said her store was too far away for her to hear that shot. Her store leader found out about the incident from a manager at a different store.

"This manager called our manager and told her to tell us to be on lockdown," McKannan said.

McKannan followed those instructions immediately. When she felt safe, she left work.

Upper Merion Police said the gun went off accidentally, and there was never an active shooter situation. McKannan said she was more confused than scared. However, she said she is constantly worried that many people bring weapons to the mall, which is against mall policy.

"I see so many people every day when I'm at work, and who knows if they're safe," McKannan said. "It scares me. It scares me a lot."