Man dead, 14-year-old, 11-year-old injured in 2 separate Wilmington shootings: police

Digital Brief: Jan. 22, 2024 (AM)

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware, are investigating two shootings on Monday, including one that left a man dead, authorities said.

A 23-year-old man was shot on the 300 block of North Scott Street just before 3:15 p.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

In another shooting, a 14-year-old and an 11-year-old were shot inside a home in Wilmington, police said.

The shooting happened inside a home on the 500 block of West 40th Street just before 4 p.m.

The 14-year-old and 11-year-old were both placed in stable condition at a local hospital, authorities said. It's unclear where the gunshot victims were shot.

Both shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact police You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.